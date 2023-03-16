Dog shot after attacking woman in Philadelphia's Fern Rock section

Police say a 61-year-old woman was bitten multiple times throughout her body.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman was taken to the hospital after being attacked by a dog on Thursday in the Fern Rock section of Philadelphia.

Police were called to the 5700 block of North Park Avenue at 10:39 a.m.

That's where a 61-year-old woman was attacked by a dog, described by police as a pit bull. She was bitten several times throughout her body.

A 62-year-old man, who police say is licensed to carry, shot the dog once.

The woman is being treated at Albert Einstein Medical Center.

The dog is being treated at an animal hospital.

No arrests have been made in connection to this attack.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.