PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 5-year-old was attacked by a stray dog Friday morning in Philadelphia's Summerdale section, police said.Officers said the attack happened in the 5900 block of Shisler Street at about 8:35 a.m.The 5-year-old boy was outside on his porch when the dog attacked him, police said.The child was taken to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children where he was listed in stable condition.The dog was taken to the Philadelphia Animal Care & Control Association.