5 arrested for alleged dog fighting in Seaford, Delaware

Officials rescued 14 dogs from the home. Some of the animals will be available for adoption by this weekend.

SEAFORD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Five people were arrested in Delaware following a joint investigation into alleged dog fighting.

The investigation happened over the weekend following a complaint of suspicious activity at a home in Seaford, Sussex County.

Troopers say they found several people actively engaging in dog fighting.

Five men were taken into custody and charged.

The suspects have been identified as: Byron Briddell, Kevin Land, Glenn White, Timothy Whaley and Samuel Foreman.

Anyone looking to help is asked to call the Brandywine Valley SPCA.