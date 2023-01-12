WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

5 arrested for alleged dog fighting in Seaford, Delaware

Officials rescued 14 dogs from the home. Some of the animals will be available for adoption by this weekend.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff via WPVI logo
Thursday, January 12, 2023 11:03PM
5 arrested for alleged dog fighting in Seaford, Delaware
EMBED <>More Videos

The investigation happened over the weekend following a complaint of suspicious activity at a home in Seaford, Sussex County.

SEAFORD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Five people were arrested in Delaware following a joint investigation into alleged dog fighting.

The investigation happened over the weekend following a complaint of suspicious activity at a home in Seaford, Sussex County.

Troopers say they found several people actively engaging in dog fighting.

Five men were taken into custody and charged.

The suspects have been identified as: Byron Briddell, Kevin Land, Glenn White, Timothy Whaley and Samuel Foreman.

Officials also rescued 14 dogs from the home. Some of the animals will be available for adoption by this weekend.

Anyone looking to help is asked to call the Brandywine Valley SPCA.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW