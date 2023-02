Authorities have not yet released any information on the dog's condition.

A federal agent opened fire on a dog Monday night in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A federal agent opened fire on a dog Monday night in Center City Philadelphia, according to police.

The incident happened at about 7:30 p.m. at 15th and Spruce streets.

The FBI says a special agent shot an "aggressive dog."

Authorities have not yet released any additional information on the dog's condition.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker