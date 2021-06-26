Dog owners paddle with furry friends for a good cause

"The past seven or eight years that we've done this, we've raised a couple of thousand dollars," said Gabe Perez, who created the event known as "Paws on Board."
Fans of the stand-up paddleboard sport get a chance to bond with their furry friends on the water at this fundraiser. A majority of the proceeds are directed towards the Pennsylvania SPCA.
"So, any animals that come in need for emergencies, they can get the surgeries they need and the care that they need to survive," said Perez, "And hopefully get rescued and go to a happy home."
One of those rescue dogs was Blue, the mixed labrador retriever, who was adopted by Kate DeSisto.
"I can't imagine not having this guy in my life," said DeSisto, "And I think there are so many other dogs just like him out there who deserve to find a forever home."
DeSisto and Blue embark on adventures such as paddleboarding, hiking, and watching Netflix.
"They're capable of so much if you give them the opportunity," she said. "I can't imagine not having given him the chance."
Those who missed their chance to "SUP" with their pups today can attend tomorrow's Paws on Board event at Falls Township Park in Levittown, Pennsylvania. The fundraiser runs from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm and costs $30 to attend with a dog. Perez hopes that increased interest in the event will lead to more dates added this summer and over the coming years.
Even for those without a puppy partner, stand-up paddleboarding remains popular at Lake Nockamixon. Anyone can rent or buy a paddleboard from Miss Melanie Yoga, whose headquarters are just a few minutes away from the Haycock Boat Launch. To learn more, visit her website.
