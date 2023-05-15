More than 70 dogs removed from home in Philadelphia's Kensington section

After medical examinations, the animals will be available for adoption.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Dozens of dogs were rescued from a home in Philadelphia's Kensington section last week, according to the Pennsylvania SPCA.

PSPCA officers, who had been contacted by police on May 11, seized 73 Chihuahua-type dogs and one Rottweiler mix-type dog, from the property on the 1900 block of North Orianna Street.

Police had been at the property serving an order on a separate matter involving an individual at the home.

When officers entered, they found the dogs living in unsanitary conditions in the row home, according to the PSPCA.

The dogs were removed from the property. The city allows no more than 13 spayed/neutered dogs in one home.

All of the animals were surrendered to the Pennsylvania SPCA by the owner. After medical examinations, the animals will be available for adoption.

The investigation into animal cruelty and neglect is ongoing and charges are pending.