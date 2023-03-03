Suspect seen fumbling with umbrella during Philadelphia burglary

Philadelphia police are searching for a burglary suspect who broke into the Dollar General store on Cedar Street Tuesday morning.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for a burglary suspect who broke into the Dollar General store on Cedar Street Tuesday morning.

At approximately 3 a.m., officers responded to the store for a burglary alarm. At the scene, police found a cigarette case that had been destroyed.

Surveillance video showed a man breaking the cigarette case with a hammer, taking out multiple packs of cigarettes, and fleeing the scene.

Image of suspect fumbling with his umbrella during Dollar General burglary

The footage also showed the suspect fumbling with his umbrella upon entering the store. In the video, he attempts to get it through the store doors, chases it when it flies away, and struggles to close it.

Police stated that the total value of the items taken was $480.

Officers also said that if you see the suspect, do not approach him. Contact 911 immediately.

To submit a tip, call 215-686-8477 (TIPS) or text it to the same number. All tips will remain confidential.