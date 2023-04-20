Charges upheld against ex-detective accused of sexually assaulting homicide victim's mother

Donald Suchinsky is charged with harassing and sexually assaulting the mother of a man who was murdered in 2020.

Donald Suchinsky is charged with harassing and sexually assaulting the mother of a man who was murdered in 2020.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The trial against a former Philadelphia homicide detective is moving forward.

Donald Suchinsky is charged with harassing and sexually assaulting the mother of a man who was murdered in 2020.

The alleged victim testified during a preliminary hearing on Wednesday.

The judge ruled to uphold all the charges against the former officer.

Suchinsky was arrested and charged on February 23, 2023.

Attorney Josh Van Naarden filed a federal lawsuit against Suchinsky and the Philadelphia Police Department on behalf of the alleged victim.

"Detective Suchinsky was assigned to investigate that murder, and instead he further victimized my client by harassing her via emails, texts, and physically assaulting her," Van Naarden told Action News last month.

He also said that Suchinsky must have felt emboldened by his position, even allegedly using his work email and cell phone to harass the victim.