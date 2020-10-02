Politics

Philadelphians react to President Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The world is reacting to the news that President Trump and the First Lady have contracted the coronavirus, and that includes people in Philadelphia.

For some, the news broke in an early morning text.

"I woke up to a text this morning about President Trump and Melania having COVID and my first reaction was, 'Oh my God'. Then I saw the stock market had dropped so apparently that's the reaction across the entire world," said Karen Rosenberger.

We spoke to Philadelphians going about their day in Center City, and actually broke the news to some.

"I've just been avoiding the news because I don't want any more stress and dissatisfaction about what is happening in the country right now," said Rig Azanwi of Center City

Others have been glued to their news feeds all night.

"Last night I decided to put the news and I stayed up until about 3 in the morning - on Twitter and Facebook," said Jason Kelmm of Center City.

Mask wearing was a main focal point in our on-the-street conversations.

"Now that this has happened, maybe it's an indication that he will take it more seriously, and also kind of encourage the American people to take it seriously: wear your mask, practice social distancing," said Rigo Azanwi.

One thing is for certain:

"There were so many 'what-ifs' before this happened, and now the 'what-ifs' have been multiplied by ten," said Jason Kelmm of Center City.

The reactions have been pouring in online as well namely, Mr. Trump's opponent Vice President Joe Biden wishing the president and first lady a swift recovery.
