Judge reinstates gag order imposed on former President Donald Trump in Jan. 6 case

WASHINGTON -- The judge overseeing former President Donald Trump's Jan. 6 case has reinstated the gag order she imposed over Trump after temporarily halting the limited gag order earlier this month, ABC News reported.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, on Friday, Oct. 20, temporarily halted the limited gag order she had placed on the former president earlier in the week following his appeal.

Trump in August pleaded not guilty to charges of undertaking a "criminal scheme" to overturn the results of the 2020 election by enlisting a slate of so-called "fake electors," using the Justice Department to conduct "sham election crime investigations," trying to enlist the vice president to "alter the election results," and promoting false claims of a stolen election as the Jan. 6 riot raged -- all in an effort to subvert democracy and remain in power.

