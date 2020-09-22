2020 presidential election

Jim Gardner and Terry Madonna discuss impact of Justice Ginsburg's death

By
6abc Studios (WPVI) -- The death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has sent shockwaves through the country's world of jurisprudence. But it has also rocked the campaign for President. Jim Gardner and Terry Madonna discuss Ginsburg's death and its potential impact on the race and the Court.

Over the next several weeks, Jim Gardner and Dr. Terry Madonna from Franklin and Marshall College are going to talk about which way the state, its counties, its voters are leaning, and how the choices made here could sway the outcome of the national results.

Watch their conversation each week on 6abc.com and our 6abc News App, or for the full sized television experience watch on the family of 6abc streaming apps for Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Android TV.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicselectionssupreme court2020 presidential electionpoliticspennsylvania politics
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Pennsylvania might be most important swing state in country
A look at 4 top judges on Trump's SCOTUS shortlist
President Trump says SCOTUS announcement by week's end
Trump's SCOTUS shortlist: What to know about Allison Jones Rushing
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Large search effort underway in Caln Township | WATCH
16-year-old boy shot dead in Philadelphia
Delaware fentanyl seizure was enough to kill three-quarters of state's population
Beloved pastor killed in head-on crash
Pennsylvania might be most important swing state in country
CDC abruptly removes new guidance on coronavirus airborne transmission
Beta expected to make landfall in Texas | Latest track
Show More
9-year-old boy creates the 'Hunger Reliever Team'
Traffic changes coming to major thoroughfare in South Philly
LIST: Several local malls to be closed on Thanksgiving
Pa. school sports: Wolf vetoes bill, override attempt expected
A rare blue moon will light up the sky on Halloween
More TOP STORIES News