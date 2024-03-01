Delaware County firefighter blazing trails for young girls with new children's book

This Chester County fire fighter is igniting inspiration for all little girls with her new children's book: 'Girls Can Be Firefighters Too.'

This Chester County fire fighter is igniting inspiration for all little girls with her new children's book: 'Girls Can Be Firefighters Too.'

This Chester County fire fighter is igniting inspiration for all little girls with her new children's book: 'Girls Can Be Firefighters Too.'

This Chester County fire fighter is igniting inspiration for all little girls with her new children's book: 'Girls Can Be Firefighters Too.'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Donye Price is a firefighter in Delaware County and she's igniting inspiration for young girls of all ages with her new children's book.

The cook is called "Girls Can Be Firefighters Too" and it's showing little girls that whatever their dreams - they can handle the heat too!

Price says she was inspired to write the book after speaking to a class of young kids.

"The little boys would say, 'You're a fake firefighter, girls can't be fire fighters'," she said.

And then the idea for "Girls Can Be Firefighters Too" was born. She says the book aims to spark hope in young girls.

The book tells the story of a little girl on her school bus who sees firefighters in action. All she sees are men in uniform, wondering if girls can do it too.

"The book is to get rid of the negative notion of women being incapable, of women existing in these male dominant roles," said Price.

A native of Chester, Price says she never saw any women firefighters when she was growing up. When she became a Chester firefighter nine years ago, she was only one of three women in her graduating class.

She's hoping her presence and her new book will change the norm.

"Most of the time it's women and little girls thinking that you have to be masculine in order to perform this job, or you have to be in crazy shape, which you do you have to be healthy. You have to be fit. You have to be smart, but all of those things women are capable of doing," said Price.

Price's book can be found on Amazon.com and has sold more than 500 copies.

She's having a book signing on March 2nd in Aston, Pennsylvania at The Suite on Rosalie Lane from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m.