COVID-19 vaccine

Dorney Park COVID-19 vaccination site opens for 75 and older, appointments only

By
ALLENTOWN, Pennsyvlania (WPVI) -- Lehigh Valley Health Network will open a mass COVID-19 vaccination site at Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom on Wednesday.

The Allentown site is for people 75 years and older.

SEE ALSO: Gov. Wolf pins Pennsylvania's vaccine difficulties on supply overpromises
EMBED More News Videos

Gov. Tom Wolf defended Pennsylvania's rollout of the coronavirus vaccine Tuesday, saying it was left in the lurch by the Trump administration's overpromises.



The drive-through COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The vaccination is free.

"LVHN has extensive mass immunization experience. We've hosted drive-through flu shot clinics for nearly two decades, where we have vaccinated as many as 8,000 people in one day. We will apply that experience to large-scale drive-through COVID-19 vaccine events throughout the region to supplement our existing vaccination locations as supply is made available from the state," officials said.

Those interested can sign up by setting up a MyLVH account on the network's website or by calling 833-584-6283 (833-LVHN-CVD).

WATCH: How to sign up for the COVID vaccine in Philadelphia
EMBED More News Videos

How to sign up for the vaccine in Philadelphia.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessallentowndorney parkcovid 19 vaccine
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
January becomes deadliest month for COVID in US
Murphy's top message to Biden: Ramp up vaccine production
Wolf pins vaccine difficulties on supply overpromises
NJ officials say 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine appointments will start soon
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy, 12, facing charges in sister's accidental shooting death
Apple urging iPhone users to update operating systems
NBA Hall of Famer's daughter jumps into action after brewery blast
Philly schools to announce plans for students' return for first time since March
AccuWeather: Not As Cold Today
Auschwitz survivors mark anniversary online amid pandemic
Schilling asks to be removed from HOF list after finishing short
Show More
The strange but true reason why GameStop's stock keeps surging
January becomes deadliest month for COVID in US
How to slim down your inbox before Google storage limits
U.S. billionaires have grown $1.1 trillion richer during COVID-19
Everything Bagel ice cream is now available
More TOP STORIES News