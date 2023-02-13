Mothers in Charge helping gun violence victims, their families for more than 20 years

Dorothy Johnson-Speight started Mothers in Charge in 2003, two years after the murder of her son Khaaliq.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Dorothy Johnson-Speight started Mothers in Charge in 2003, two years after the murder of her son Khaaliq.

The goal was to create a space that supports victims' families. More than 20 years later, she is still working and her organization has spread to four more states across the country.

Sadly, the work of Mothers in Charge is more important than ever.

According to Philadelphia's Office of the Controller, homicides in Philadelphia spiked to a record number 562 in 2021. Gun violence took the lives of 474 people in 2022 and the number of gun licenses issued in the city spiked 600% in 2021.

Mothers in Charge offers counseling by meeting victim families where they are with a staff of mothers who have experienced similar grief.

They mentor youth groups and hope to influence the next generation to change the violence that currently plagues Philadelphia.

Mothers in Charge | Facebook | Instagram

Call 215-228-1718 for support and service.

Administrative Offices: 990 Spring Garden St, Suite 703, Philadelphia, PA 19123

Training site: 2839 Girard Avenue, Philadelphia, PA, 19130