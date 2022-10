Police say both victims are in extremely critical condition.

Police say two men were critically injured after a double shooting in Rhawnhurst Saturday morning.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police say two men were critically injured after a double shooting overnight.

It happened just before 2 a.m. on Lansing and Castor avenues in Philadelphia's Rhawnhurst section.

Detectives say one man was shot in the head and the other one in the neck.

Both are in extremely critical condition.

Police say an SUV left the scene, but they don't have a clear description of a suspect yet.