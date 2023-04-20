1 dead, 1 critically injured following double shooting in Philadelphia's Fairhill neighborhood

Both men were shot in a car. The engine was still running when police arrived at the scene, officials say.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One man is dead and another is critically injured after a double shooting in the Fairhill neighborhood of Philadelphia on Wednesday.

It happened at approximately 8:30 p.m. near 3rd and Ontario streets, according to police.

Officers say a 25-year-old man was shot multiple times at the scene. Police say he was transferred to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The second victim was also shot multiple times and was transported to Temple University Hospital.

Police say he is in critical condition.

There have been no arrests made and no weapons recovered in this incident.

Officials have not released the victims' identities.