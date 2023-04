Investigators say a man in his 20s was shot repeatedly in the chest, stomach, and legs.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man and a woman were shot overnight on Sunday in the Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia.

It happened just after 2 a.m. along the 100 block of Cumberland Street.

Investigators say a man in his 20s was shot repeatedly in the chest, stomach, and legs.

He was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police say the woman was only a bystander who got caught in the crossfire. She was shot in the leg.

The gunman in this shooting is still at large.