Man shot, killed in double shooting near Independence Hall in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in a double shooting near Independence Hall on Saturday night.

Officials say it happened just after 9 p.m. on the 100 block of South Independence Mall East, which is at 5th and Chestnut streets.

A 29-year-old man was struck twice by gunfire and rushed by police to Jefferson University Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Officials have not released the man's identity.

Another victim was shot in the arm during this incident and drove himself to the hospital, police say.

There is no word yet on his condition.

Action News was at the scene, where an overturned motorcycle was surrounded by police tape. There is no word yet whether the bike is connected to the shooting.

The area where this incident took place is the center of tourist activity in Philadelphia, with many popular restaurants and hotels, which are often busy on Saturday nights.

There is no word yet on a motive behind this shooting and no arrests have been made.