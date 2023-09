1 dead, another critical after double shooting in Parkside

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person is dead and another in critical condition after a shooting in the Parkside section of the city.

Police say it happened just before 3 a.m. on North 42nd and Viola streets, less than a half mile from the Please Touch Museum in Fairmount Park.

Officials tell us one male was shot a total of 19 times and died on scene.

The second male was shot multiple times as well.

Police are hoping surveillance cameras picked up clues to the killer.