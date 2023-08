Action News Meteorologist Brittany Boyer was down at the shore on Thursday, but maybe not the one you're expecting.

Here's what's happening down at the Jersey shore this weekend

down at the shore

REHOBOTH BEACH, Delaware (WPVI) -- Action News Meteorologist Brittany Boyer was down at the shore on Thursday, but maybe not the one you're expecting.

Boyer took a trip to Rehoboth Beach in Delaware, where people spent the day shopping and grabbing a slice from the iconic Grotto Pizza.

Nevertheless, she has all the best activities coming up this weekend at the Jersey shore!