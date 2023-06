Meteorologist Chris Sowers is down at the shore at Sea Isle City to discuss how the weather and air quality could impact any weekend beach-goers.

Here's what's happening down at the Jersey shore this weekend

down at the shore

SEA ISLE CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Meteorologist Chris Sowers is down at the shore at Sea Isle City to discuss how the weather and air quality could impact any weekend beach-goers.

Be sure to check out the AccuWeather Forecast for more information.