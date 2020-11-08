2 firefighters injured, building damaged in Bucks County fire

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A fast-moving fire in Bucks County injures two firefighters and damages at least one building early Sunday.

Firefighters responded to the 5500 block of Easton Road in Doylestown just after midnight.

They said within ten minutes of battling the flames one of the building's walls collapsed.

A shortage of fire hydrants forced firefighters to call in water tanks.

Crews had the flames under control in about an hour but officials said the building is a total loss.

Officials said two firefighters were taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
