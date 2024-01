Penn Medicine expanding into Bucks County, acquiring Doylestown Health

The University of Pennsylvania Health System plans to expand further into Bucks County, acquiring Doylestown Health.

The University of Pennsylvania Health System plans to expand further into Bucks County, acquiring Doylestown Health.

The University of Pennsylvania Health System plans to expand further into Bucks County, acquiring Doylestown Health.

The University of Pennsylvania Health System plans to expand further into Bucks County, acquiring Doylestown Health.

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The University of Pennsylvania Health System plans to expand further into Bucks County by acquiring Doylestown Health.

Doylestown Hospital, which just celebrated its 100th anniversary, will become the seventh Penn Medicine hospital.

Federal and state regulators still need to approve the plan and that could take months.

The two healthcare systems have already worked together for more than a decade on cancer treatment and clinical trials.