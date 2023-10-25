  • Watch Now

Former hospital director charged with stealing $600,000 from charity account

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 9:45PM
DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A former Doylestown Hospital director is facing charges for allegedly stealing more than $600,000 from a hospital charitable account.

Norma Galagarza, 68, of Chalfont, is accused of using the hospital's money to pay her personal taxes, real estate taxes, cell phone bills, car payments, and personal credit accounts.

Galagarza retired as the director of medical staff in March 2021.

The investigation began in January 2022 when the hospital's Board of Directors reported receiving insufficient funds charges on an account they were unaware was open.

Authorities say Galagarza made approximately 896 unauthorized transactions totaling approximately $604,702.29 from 2008 to 2021.

"Probably most importantly, it was from a fund that was designed to provide charitable works to the community and the members of the hospital staff, that physicians contributed to," said First Asst. Bucks County District Attorney Jennifer Schorn.

On Tuesday, she was arraigned on felony counts of theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, receiving stolen property, and other related charges.

She was released on $250,000 unsecured bail.

No one answered the door at Galagarza's home on Wednesday.

