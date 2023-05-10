WATCH LIVE

Dr. Ala Stanford with Biden administration to return to Philadelphia

She says she will now focus her attention on patient care at the Dr. Ala Stanford Center for Health Equity

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 2:53AM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Action News has learned that Dr. Ala Stanford, who founded the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium, is returning to Philadelphia.

Her success in the city has led to her appointment by President Joe Biden as a regional director in the Department of Health and Human Services.

Dr. Stanford recently announced she will be stepping down from that role.

She says she will now focus her attention on patient care at the Dr. Ala Stanford Center for Health Equity as well as the consortium.

