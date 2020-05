EMBED >More News Videos Over the past week, we have been working to answer your questions about the coronavirus with expert advice.

Dr. Jennifer Caudle, a physician at Rowan University, answers a few of the big questions Action News viewers may have about coronavirus.

Each day, we have been working to try to answer some of the most pressing questions our viewers have, with the help of medical experts.What are some of the medical conditions that could potentially make someone more vulnerable to COVID-19?What about pregnant women or women who are nursing? And can coronavirus be passed on to these infants and are they are higher risk?Dr. Jennifer Caudle, a family medicine physician, once again joins Action News live from Rowan University to answer your biggest questions about the coronavirus outbreak.