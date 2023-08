The Dragway Fire began on Sunday afternoon in the area of Jackson Road near the shuttered Atco Dragway in Waterford Township.

The cause of the wildfire has not been determined.

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The massive wildfire that broke out in South Jersey over the weekend is now 100% contained.

It spread into both Camden and Burlington counties, ultimately consuming approximately 1,700 acres.

