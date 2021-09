Troubleshooters: Consumers desperately searching for answers after major CPAP recall

Philips Statement:

Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS)

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Consumers are desperately searching for answers after a big product recall left them without the machine that helps them breathe.Nearly a dozen Action News viewers have reached out to the Troubleshooters for help, stating they can't get a replacement or answers."This is the DreamStation that turned into the nightmare station," said Rita Bekas of Cherry Hill, New Jersey. "My airway closes when I lay down to sleep, and I do not get enough air into my lungs. So I end up waking up every second, 40 times per hour gasping for air to catch a breath."The DreamStation did help Bekas, but in June the maker, Philips, recalled it and 4-million other CPAP, BiPAP, and ventilator models.The devices Diane Hendrickson of West Deptford, New Jersey and her husband use were recalled, too."It's really frustrating and scary," she said. "If we don't use it, will either one of us not wake up in the morning?"But using it could have irreparable consequences. Philips recalled the devices because the foam inside can degrade into particles users could inhale causing potential issues from irritation to cancer."I have not received any information on replacement, repair, remediation or any type of assistance with the situation," said Bekas.In fact, Bekas said she learned of the recall only recently on Facebook and worries others may still be unaware of it.So check your machine to see if it's part of the recall . If it is, register your machine with Philips to get a replacement or repair. But be aware replacements will not come quickly."We were told by Philips that it will take a year to replace all the machines," said Dr. Mara Elena Vega Sanchez of Temple Health Meantime, the FDA said to stop using ozone-based cleaners because they speed up the degradation of the foam. And most importantly, call your doctor to weigh the risk of discontinuing your use of the device."Every case is different. So patients should not stop using their therapy until they talk to their physicians," said Dr. Sanchez.Both Bekas and Hendrickson are looking for new machines."I'm calling all over," said Hendrickson, "and they're saying they don't have the machines."Normally insurance companies, including Medicare, will pay for a new device only every five years. But there is good news, at least one insurer has committed to the Troubleshooters that it will cover at least half the cost of new machines.The Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) said, "Under federal regulations, suppliers must replace equipment at no charge... if it doesn't last for the five-year reasonable useful lifetime.""I feel desperate, I need this machine," said Bekas.Philips said it is notifying customers and expediting the production of repair kits as well as replacements.