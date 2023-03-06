Communities work to meet new drinking water standards in New Jersey

The state of New Jersey adopted a new, stricter standard for PFOS chemicals in drinking water in 2020, and monitoring began in 2021.

BURLINGTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- New drinking water standards in New Jersey have led more communities to send out notices about elevated levels of forever chemicals in their water.

Burlington Township is one of the most recent New Jersey communities to put out a notice that its drinking water has levels of chemicals higher than the state standard.

Burlington Twp. officials tell Action News they are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

The state of New Jersey adopted a new, stricter standard for PFOS chemicals in drinking water in 2020, and monitoring began in 2021.

Since then, several communities have exceeded those new levels. Florence Township is on that list.

Resident Alex Kovacs now buys drinking water at the store.

"The letter just says that they're working on it. We got one last year and now we've just got another letter last month," said Kovacs.

PFAS chemicals are used in things like firefighting foams, waterproof clothing and nonstick cookware.

Some municipalities are now upgrading their water systems.

Action News was there for the groundbreaking of a new water treatment plant in Willingboro last year.

In Burlington Township, a new treatment system is in the engineering phase here at Beverly Road Water Treatment Plant.

Officials say it will cost between $3.5 and $4 million.

A New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection spokesperson says low-interest loans are available to help pay for the upgrades through the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund.

Over the next five years, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law legislation is expected to provide nearly $1 billion in additional clean water and drinking water in New Jersey, including $65 million to address PFOS and PFOA in drinking water.

Last month, Burlington Township filed a lawsuit against 29 companies, seeking damages for the costs of testing, sampling and facility upgrades.

The state of New Jersey has filed multiple lawsuits against companies involving PFAS contamination.

Residents say while it's not on their mind every day, they want safe water.

"I want it to be safe because I use it to cook," said Shirley West of Burlington Township.

The Environmental Protection Agency is expected to finalize national drinking water standards by the end of this year.