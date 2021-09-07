2 critically injured in drive-by shooting in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A drive-by shooting left two people in critical condition early Tuesday morning in Philadelphia.According to police, the shooting happened at about 1:15 a.m. on the 2300 block of W. York Street in North Philadelphia.Police said a driver and a front-seat passenger were shot multiple times as they were driving a Chevrolet Impala. The shots came from a passing vehicle, possibly a dark-colored SUV, last seen traveling westbound on Sedgley Avenue.Both the driver and the passenger were taken to an area hospital where they are listed in critical condition.Police said 11 shell casings were found at the scene.Anyone with information is asked to call police.