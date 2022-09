Chopper 6 over the scene showed the vehicle suffered severe front-end damage.

It happened on the 200 block of North 56th Street.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A driver crashed into the side of a building with a day care inside in West Philadelphia Thursday morning.

It happened around 6:45 a.m.

It appeared the building suffered some damage to its wall.

Fire crews were called to the scene.

There have been no reports of injuries at this time.