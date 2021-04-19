Man on minibike dies after being hit by driver in East Falls: Police

PHILADEPHIA (WPVI) -- A 25-year-old man has died after Philadelphia police say he was hit by a vehicle after a driver ran a red light.Investigators say the victim was riding a minibike right around 5 p.m. Sunday evening when he was hit by the car on the 3900 block of Henry Avenue in the city's East Falls neighborhood.The victim was rushed to Temple Hospital but did not survive.The driver of the car stayed at the scene.Police have not said if any charges are being filed against the driver.