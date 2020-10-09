border patrol

Philadelphia Customs and Border Protection finds ketamine in picture frames

A man has been arrested in Connecticut.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Customs and Border Protection officers helped bust a ketamine operation after finding the drugs hidden in picture frames.

Officials said the frames were in separate shipments that arrived last week in express air delivery at Philadelphia International Airport. Each shipment contained six picture frames.

They were shipped from the Netherlands and were headed to Hartford, Connecticut.

With assistance from CBP officers in Chicago, Philadelphia CBP officers inspected the packages.

According to CBP, officers discovered a white substance concealed in the plastic backing of the frames.

Philadelphia Customs and Border Patrol agents helped bust a ketamine operation earlier this month.



Officers tested the substance using a handheld chemical analyzer and identified the substance as ketamine.

RELATED: Philadelphia police confiscate $1.2 million in drugs, cash, guns

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, ketamine is a club drug that delivers hallucinogenic effects and is sometimes used to facilitate sexual assault crimes. Ketamine can induce a state of sedation, immobility, relief from pain, and amnesia as the user may have no memory of events while under the influence.

CBP turned the picture frames and ketamine over to Homeland Security Investigations.

Special agents with Homeland Security Investigations arrested a man in Hartford.

The investigation is ongoing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiadepartment of homeland securityphiladelphia international airportborder patroldrugs
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BORDER PATROL
About 8,800 unaccompanied children are expelled at US border
'Largest shark fin seizure ever:' $1M worth of product found at US airport
K9 agent killed while trying to detain suspect in El Paso
Philadelphia agents seized fake New England Patriots Super Bowl rings
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Action News Investigation: Cause of rising gun violence in Philadelphia
Foles beats Brady again in rematch of Super Bowl 52 QBs
1 killed, multiple injured after shots fired outside Philly store
Police: 'Deranged' man killed woman in carjacking during deadly rampage
Delaware man accused in plot to kidnap Michigan governor
Hundreds of birds found dead after flying into Center City buildings
NJ flooring store giving away carpet tubes for safe trick-or-treating
Show More
Top 6: Dining spots in Hammonton, NJ
Local 22 union asks leaders to rescind Trump endorsement
AccuWeather: Chilly Start, Pleasant Afternoon Today
Hurricane Delta tracks to US with 150 mph wind gusts
The World Food Program wins Nobel Peace Prize
More TOP STORIES News