Drums, dancing and candle lighting kicks off Kwanzaa in Camden

CAMDEN, N.J. -- The sound of drums and chanting echoed throughout City Hall this afternoon as the African-American community kicked off the first day of Kwanzaa.

The week-long holiday is guided by seven principles that families reflect upon. They seek to honor their ancestors as well as look to their children to build the next generation. This is symbolized through the seven candles lit on the kinara.

The ceremony was loaded with talent, ranging from local poets to a vibrant demonstration of music and dance from the Universal African Dance and Drum Ensemble.

After the success of this first ceremony at Camden's City Hall, organizers hope to make this event an annual tradition.

