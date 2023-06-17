'Ducky Detainment': Bucks County police rescue 6 baby ducklings from storm drain

All six ducklings were safely reunited with their mother duck.

UPPER MAKEFIELD TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police officers in Bucks County ruffled some feathers on Saturday after a daring rescue helped save a swarm of baby ducks.

Officers in Upper Makefield Township posted on Facebook that just after 9 a.m., they responded to the area of Crimson Leaf Drive and Greenbriar Circle for reports of baby ducks stuck in storm drains.

After 90 minutes of work, five lifted storm grates, a lot of back and forth, and some "finagling," officers say all six ducklings were rescued safely.

They were all reunited with their mother duck.

The first thing these ducklings did with their freedom? They took a dip in a neighbor's pool, of course!

After a quick dip, the birds were on their way.

Upper Makefield Township police also thanked a local citizen in their Facebook post, saying the Good Samaritan provided a net and assisted them in the "ducky detainment."