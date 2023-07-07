An L.A. teen is a finalist in the annual Duck Brand "stuck at prom" duct tape gown-making contest.

LA teen uses 14 rolls of duct tape to become finalist in gown-making 'stuck at prom' contest

LOS ANGELES -- An L.A. teen is a finalist in the annual Duck Brand "stuck at prom" duct tape gown-making contest.

Karla Torres used 14 rolls of duct tape to making an incredible gown.

She said this is the first dress she's ever made.

The Cal State Fullerton business student says she was inspired by art she saw in the Getty Museum.

"I just got inspired by the 18th century French art. That really captivated me. The extravagant gowns, the lace, that's what I wanted to incorporate into my dress," Torres said to Eyewitness News.

Next Wednesday is the deadline to vote on the winner for the contest.

The grand prize is a $10,000 scholarship.

You can vote here.