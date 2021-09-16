Another age-progression image released of Dulce Maria Alavez, girl last seen at Bridgeton park

Age-progression photos released Thursday (left) and Wednesday (right) show what Dulce Maria Alavez could look like today. National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

BRIDGETON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police have released another age-progression photo of Dulce Maria Alavez, the little girl who vanished from a park in Bridgeton, New Jersey two years ago.The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said the second image, released Thursday, shows Dulce looking "slightly younger" than the image released just a day before.Dulce was five years old at the time she vanished. The prosecutor's office said both images show how Dulce would look today at seven years old.Both images were created by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children."We are releasing the second photo in an attempt to maximize our opportunity to obtain information from the public about possible sightings," Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae and Bridgeton Police Chief Michael Gaimari said in a joint statement.Dulce was last seen on September 16, 2019 at Bridgeton City Park.Dulce's mother, Noema Alavez Perez, told police she was in her car that day with her sister while Dulce and her 3-year-old brother played in the park.In a previous interview with Action News, Alavez Perez said she regrets letting her then-5-year-old daughter leave her sight before she vanished from the park."It gives me bad memories because I wish I could go back to the time and come with her to the park and not leave her alone," she said.While speaking with ABC News, Alavez Perez said there isn't a day she doesn't think about her daughter."I would say I'm sorry for not looking over her," she said while getting emotional.Back on April 25, 2021, someone claiming to be Dulce's father posted videos of Dulce. The video, which was posted for the girl's birthday, has never been verified by police to be Dulce's father, Edgar Perez, who was deported and now lives in Mexico.The person in the video says he had nothing to do with her disappearance and has no idea where she is but believed she would be found soon.Noema Alavez Perez says she hasn't talked to her daughter's father.When asked if she believes he's a suspect in the case, she said, "To be honest, I don't know because I haven't seen him, I haven't talked to him."Dulce's mother adds that she doesn't know who would have taken her daughter.Police have not ruled out any suspects nor have they made any arrest since the day Dulce vanished from the Bridgeton park."I know police are not going to give up on my daughter. I want people to not give up on my daughter, and I appreciate what everyone is doing for my daughter," said Noema Alavez Perez.Anyone with information about Dulce's disappearance is asked to call the Bridgeton Police Department at 856-451-0033.You can also call the FBI's Toll-Free Tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) and select option 4, then select option 8, or submit an anonymous tip to the agency online.If you speak Spanish you can call 856-207-2732.The reward for information leading to her whereabouts stands at $75,000.