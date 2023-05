Police release video of arson suspect who allegedly set fire to Dunkin'

He started several fires before leaving the store, officials say.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police have released a new video of a man they believe started several fires at a Dunkin' in the Mayfair section of Philadelphia.

The incident happened on April 30 on the 6600 block of Frankford Avenue.

Officials say the suspect walked up with a plastic gas container in one hand and a toaster that he threw into a trash can.

He then started several fires before leaving the store, officials say.

No injuries were reported from the blaze.