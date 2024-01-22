﻿Dviniti Skin Care takes self-care to the next level with custmizable treatments

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Marquita Robinson Garcia is the owner of Dviniti Skin Care, making skincare products that are 100% plant-based.

She started online in 2018 making skin care products in her kitchen. A year later she opened her own studio space.

Garcia offers one-on-one consultations to create custom blends with clients to target what their skin needs.

She offers spa services and products for all skin types like her Sugar Scrubs, the Vitamin E Serum and the Hydrating Toner and Serum.

For more skincare guidance, Garcia also has a book called The Sustainable Beauty.

The book is filled with seven chapters of self-care and skincare guide.

You can attend a custom blending workshop with Garcia called 'Love Your Skin', February 10-11.

For more products you can visit Dviniti Skin Care shop or her website for more .

'Love Your Skin' | Dviniti Skin Care | Instagram

1500 Locust Street Suite #3801, Philadelphia, PA 19102