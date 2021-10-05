arrest

Delaware NAACP calling on Wilmington police chief to step down after controversial arrest

The arrest happened around 10:25 a.m. Sept. 21 at 3C's Food Market on the 500 block of New Castle Avenue.
WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- The Delaware NAACP is calling on the Wilmington police chief to step down after a controversial arrest.

The arrest happened around 10:25 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21 at 3C's Food Market on the 500 block of New Castle Avenue.

The Wilmington Police Department said they received a call from a day care about a man, later identified as 44-year-old Dwayne Brown, harassing employees.

Police were told Brown had been at the daycare on several occasions. He was allegedly seen screaming and making sexual comments towards the staff, including in the presence of children.

SEE ALSO: Arrest caught on video under investigation in Wilmington, Delaware

A patrol officer responded to investigate and saw Brown enter the corner store.

Surveillance video of the officer arresting Brown was made public. The video shows the officer appear to slam Brown's head against a partition.

Brown believes the officer used excessive force. His attorney plans to file a federal civil rights lawsuit, and he and other officials are calling for transparency.

"Black folks are supposed to be able to walk this street without getting killed by the police or hurt by the police, without getting killed by their own," said Delaware NAACP President Richard Smith.

The Wilmington Police Department says the arresting officer is on leave, and its internal investigation is continuing.

Brown was charged with harassment, resisting arrest, breach of release and possession of marijuana.

Police said he was also found to be in violation of a no-contact order.

Brown was arraigned and released on $4,100 unsecured bail.

