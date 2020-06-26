Action News Sports

2 doctors among Philadelphia Eagles 2020 cheerleading squad

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We're not sure what football will look like this season, but the Philadelphia Eagles are still hoping to give fans plenty of reasons to cheer.

They held virtual tryouts for their cheerleading squad, welcoming eight new members.

Cristina Rosano just graduated from the Pennsylvania College of Optometry, as a doctor of optometry and will trade in her lab coat for pom poms on Sundays.

"It's literally a dream come true," Rosano told Action News. "I grew up as a dancer, and I used to go to the Eagles games with my dad, watching the cheerleaders on the sideline always hoping I could be one of them. So when I tried out this year and kept getting through the cuts I was like, 'OMG it's happening its happening!'"

It happened for Dr. Kyle Kammerle, too.

A physical therapist and adjunct professor, he never could've imagined hanging up his stethoscope on the weekends for something like this.

"I honestly think the accessibility of it, being online, and being able to film yourself on your own time, is the only reason why I did it," Kammerle said.

These two, can dance, and can also make a difference in the lives of their patients at the same time.

"I think a lot of times you silo people in boxes in their career," said Kyle. "We can be these analytical scientific people, in the medical field, but also have this awesome area of gray that is this creative, artistic side, doing something like dance, and that can co-exist."

Cristina adds, "I want to prove to people, young boys and young girls that, you can do it all! Set out for higher education, a lawyer, a doctor, and then shoot for your dreams too, become an NFL cheerleader. Do it all! There's no ceiling!"
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsphiladelphiaaction news sportssocietyphiladelphia eaglescheerleading
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACTION NEWS SPORTS
Phillie Phanatic, MLB mascots now permitted in parks
How some schools are preparing for upcoming sports season
Baseball is back! Harper, Phillies react to MLB's return
UDel pitcher gets free-agent deal with Phillies
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What green phase means for Philly region tomorrow
Philadelphia officials apologize after tear gas used on protesters on I-676
Del. delays next phase of reopening over renewed concerns
Fishermen catches massive 350-pound shark in Del.
What you should know about green phase in Philly
Who would be the first to get a COVID-19 vaccine?
Pa. sees uptick in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19
Show More
N.J. couple celebrates 71st wedding anniversary
CDC changes coronavirus risk groups, add pregnant women
Opera fills the air at South Philly's Victor Cafe
Council approves worker protection against retaliation over coronavirus concerns
Malls across southeastern Pa. to reopen Friday
More TOP STORIES News