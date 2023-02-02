Twin brothers separated at birth rooting for opposing Super Bowl teams

The brothers started their life in a Japanese orphanage and were adopted by different families.

In a twist of fate - or maybe it's a special twin connection - both men owned bodybuilding gyms in NJ and Kansas before they found each other as adults.

HARRISON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Steve Tazumi of Harrison Twp., NJ talks with his twin brother, Tom Patterson, almost every day.

They say they're making up for lost time.

"We missed childhood. So we missed the bonding that way," said Tazumi.

Steve grew up in South Jersey as a passionate Eagles fan.

Tom grew up in Liberal, Kansas - rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Steve didn't know Tom existed until the age of 16.

"My mom and dad, during Christmas time said, 'I have to tell you something,'" recalled Tom. "She says, 'You have an identical twin brother somewhere out there.'"

The brothers reunited when they were 40 years old in 1999, and while they still live about 1,500 miles apart they have since gone to a few football games together.

They try to see each other once a year.

"It's exciting for me to have him be a part of me, to watch the NFL games and talk to one another. And fight with one another about our teams," said Patterson.

But now - for the first time - Tom's Chiefs will take on Steve's Eagles in the Super Bowl.

"It's kind of like the Kelce brothers, the two brothers, opposing sides. So it's going to be fun and surreal at the same time because whoever loses, someone's going to lose," said Tazumi.

For the brothers, football has given them a chance to create a brotherly bond.

"I've never had a brother. And it's nice to talk about sports and we talk every day usually," said Tazumi.

"He's the only brother I have and it really means a whole lot to me to have somebody to share a lot of my feelings and knows exactly how I feel," said Patterson.

As for watching the big game, they have a $25 wager going, and they each plan to watch the game at home and heckle each other from afar.