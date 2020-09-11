Action News Sports

Marlton, New Jersey company helping to pack Linc with Eagles fans

By
MARLTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Football is back and while Philadelphia Eagles fans may not be able to physically be in the stands for the home opener, we got a first look at how a local company is packing the end zones with the faces of loyal fans.

"We make a lot of neat products," said Art Macauley, owner of Image360 in Marlton, New Jersey. "But when you're dealing with the Eagles organization, it just makes it that much more exciting."



With a little more than a week from the first home game in South Philadelphia, Image360 is tasked with packing the stadium with fan cutouts.

"We have a hard deadline. We're trying to get as many as possible for opening day. So as soon as the files start rolling in, our goal is to have it completed and back to the stadium within 24 hours," said Macauley.



Printing seven photos in about two minutes, 2,500 orders have already been completed.

Digital service company Ricoh is a partner with the Birds, and helping bring the project to life is their ultraviolet printer.

"It's a really fun way for them to still be engaged in the game, be part of the game, kind of there cheering on the team in spirit, at the same time it's for a great cause," said Denna Yeager with Ricoh.



At $100 a cutout, proceeds will be funneled to the Eagles Autism Foundation.

It's an atypical fan experience, but no less exciting for those tasked with making the Lincoln Financial Field look like a typical game day.

CLICK HERE to learn how you can place your order.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsphiladelphiamarltonaction news sportsbusinessnflphiladelphia eaglessports
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACTION NEWS SPORTS
Park named in honor of boy killed during football game shooting
Philly man driving in the fast lane with big goals in mind
Ducis challenged to climb 95-foot ladder truck | WATCH
Fmr. Flyer Wayne Simmonds applauds NHL plan to fight racism, promote inclusion
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Roar to the Shore' could be permanently canceled due to Pagans
Philly looks to restart tourism post-COVID-19
'Zoom bombings,' leveling at forefront of Philly schools reopening
Mirrors found in school bathroom; worker arrested: Police
Philadelphia Flyers' Sean Couturier named NHL's top defensive forward
Girl, 11, shot in face while answering door in Bethlehem
Potential 'perfect storm' if COVID-19 cases surge during flu season
Show More
Pedestrian struck in Chester County: Police
Asian supermarket chain expands to Cherry Hill
Stalemate continues at homeless encampment sites
Philly restaurants will not increase indoor capacity on Sept. 21
AccuWeather: Flash Flood Watch Through This Evening
More TOP STORIES News