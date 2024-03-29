Original designer of famous Mummers outfit retires replica hat sales, donates proceeds to charity

FOLSOM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A moment cemented in Philadelphia sports history with Eagles legend Jason Kelce; and, one Ridley Township man who found himself at the center of it.

James May of the James May Costume Co. designed the outfit that Jason Kelce wore at the Philadelphia Museum of Art during the 2018 parade.

With an overwhelming sequence of events following, he decided to sell the hats and donate them to charity.

Now with news of Kelce's retirement, May is making a final play for the hats.

"It's a collector. It's iconic. As of April 30th, that's the history of the hat," said May.

He'll be retiring them April 30th, donating all of the earnings to Mummers Against Cancer or Wounded Warrior Project depending on the customer's decision.

"For the charity it's $100. And 100% of that hundred dollars goes to the charity," said May.

At 82-years-old, May finds pride in knowing that the passion fans have for this design is going to a good cause.

"The real pleasure is when the people come in, they're so grateful. That's more than money can buy. To feel that you're doing something to contribute to society, and you're helping people," said May.

For those looking to get involved before the hats retire, call James May Costume Co. at 610-532-3430.