Philadelphia Eagles, players start COVID-19 testing ahead of training camp

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Eagles training camp may have technically started for rookies, but Eagles headquarters is virtually a ghost town in South Philadelphia as players and coaches must adhere to strict testing protocols before entering the complex.Eagles rookies are self-quarantining Wednesday and Thursday. The rookies are scheduled to return on Friday for a second round of COVID-19 testing, but before they take the field for the first time, the NFL and NFL Players Association have to iron out and agree to key issues.For example, what if a player wants to opt-out due to health concerns? What if there's an outbreak and games have to be postponed or canceled?The NFL Players Association is also still reviewing the Eagles infectious disease emergency plan they submitted.On Thursday, Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz and the other quarterbacks will come to the NovaCare complex for their first round of COVID-19 testing.Wentz and the QBs will just drive up to the white tent outside the building to take their initial test and leave to go quarantine for two days and then come back for a second round of testing.This is a 5-day process before anyone can be allowed into NFL team facilities.The remaining Eagles veterans are scheduled to report July 28 and it will be at least 5 days for that group of players to be on the field and only if there is an agreement in place.In the meantime, Eagles players can have meetings but it must be done virtually through Microsoft Teams which is how they held their offseason program.The earliest players will be allowed to go into the facility will be Saturday when rookies are allowed in per the NFL but this is a very fluid situation.The Eagles have yet to release an official training camp practice schedule and will not be able to do so until there is an agreement in place among parties.New helmets and mouth a shield to protect the possible spread of the virus are just some of the changes players will likely face when practices kick off.Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson who told 6abc sportscaster Jeff Skversky he's willing to take the risk to play, that he has seen the new look helmet design.If Eagles fans are allowed at games at Lincoln Financial Field this season, fans must wear face masks which is a league-wide mandate for fans the NFL says Wednesday.