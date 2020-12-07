Packers beat Eagles 30-16; Do you think Jalen Hurts should start next week against Saints? | LIVE POLL

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Green Bay Packers defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 30-16 on Sunday night.The playoff hopes for the 3-8-1 Eagles are dimming as the team can't manage to find a way to win in the home stretch of the season.All eyes are on backup quarterback Jalen Hurts who gave some major life to the team with a 32-yard bomb to Greg Ward for a touchdown.Some Eagles fans have been pleading for Hurts to take over at QB as Carson Wentz continues to struggle. Do you think Jalen Hurts should start the game next week against the New Orleans Saints? Vote in our live poll below.Aaron Jones rushed for 130 yards and delivered a game-clinching 77-yard touchdown run with 2:36 left as the Packers withstood a fourth-quarter comeback attempt by the Eagles.Aaron Rodgers connected with Davante Adams on two of his three touchdown passes and reached a couple of career milestones to help Green Bay (9-3) hand the Eagles (3-8-1) their fourth consecutive loss. Kingsley Keke had two of the Packers' seven sacks.Green Bay owned a 23-3 lead in the fourth quarter when the Eagles scored two touchdowns in a span of just over a minute with help from Hurts.Rodgers, who went 25 of 34 for 295 yards, increased his career touchdown passes to 400, the seventh NFL player to join that fraternity. The others are Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Peyton Manning, Brett Favre, Dan Marino and Philip Rivers.Rodgers got to No. 400 in his 193rd career game, faster than any other player. He now has 36 touchdown passes this year and is the first player to throw at least 35 in five separate seasons. He also did it in 2011 (45), 2012 (39), 2014 (38) and 2016 (40).Rodgers put the Packers ahead for good with a 1-yard pass to Adams on fourth down in the second quarter. Rodgers and Adams connected again on a 9-yarder to cap a 99-yard drive in the third period.Adams, who caught 10 passes for 121 yards, has scored in seven straight games to tie Hall of Famer Don Hutson's franchise record. Hutson had a pair of seven-game TD reception streaks in 1941-42 and 1943-44.Rodgers also threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Robert Tonyan in the final minute of the second quarter.Philadelphia's offense couldn't do much most of the day as the Eagles used their 11th different starting offensive line combination. Philadelphia has given up a a league-high 53 sacks, at least three sacks in 10 straight games.The Eagles showed some signs of life after Hurts took over for Wentz, who signed a $128 million, four-year contract extension in 2019 that starts next year. Hurts was 5 of 12 for 109 yards with an interception to go along with his touchdown pass. Wentz was 6 of 15 for 79 yards.INJURY REPORTEagles: Linebacker Davion Taylor (knee) and guard Jason Peters (foot) didn't finish the game. Cornerback Darius Slay injured his knee in the second half.Packers: Tight end Jace Sternberger (concussion), running back/kick returner Tyler Ervin (ankle) and defensive tackle Billy Winn (triceps) left the game. Defensive back Raven Green injured his shoulder and wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown was evaluated for a concussion.UP NEXTThe Eagles host the New Orleans Saints.The Packers visit the Detroit Lions.