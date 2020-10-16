Sports

Preparations underway as fans return to Lincoln Financial field for Sunday's Eagles game

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In just two days, Lincoln Financial Field will open its doors to 7,500 staff, team members, media and fans for the first time this season.

Staffers are pumped up too.

"The Eagles are one of those teams that feeds off the energy, Philly energy. So, it's probably going to have a positive impact," said Emmett, who works as an event staffer collecting tickets.

RELATED: Longtime Eagles season ticket holders concerned over possible ticket price gouging
A number of Eagles fans can watch the game in person, if they can get a ticket.



Anyone planning to take the rails to South Philadelphia is promised a sanitized ride by SEPTA officials. Officials remind riders to wear masks and abide by the 6-foot social distancing rule.

"We also have social distancing coaches out here reminding people to keep a safe distance from each other," said SEPTA Managing Director Leslie Richards.

Carlton Epps will return to work as a suite attendant at Lincoln Financial Field for the first time Sunday.

He is feeling a mix of happiness and trepidation, as he has diabetes and is concerned for his health when returning to work.

"Please maintain your social distance from the workers. We are there to help you enjoy gameday but we still want to return to our families," said Epps.

Pastificio makes a big chunk of Sunday revenue preparing sandwiches.

"Usually we have people lining up Sunday morning for tailgates or to take with them to the stadium," said Anthony Messina.

With strict rules against tailgating, and fewer fans returning, they're expecting a dip in business, but Messina says anything helps.
