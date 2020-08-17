Eagles Training Camp

First full team practice at Eagles Training Camp 2020

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The pads are on at Eagles Training Camp.

The Birds kicked off their first full team practice Monday morning, as the team begins to turn up the heat on the field in South Philadelphia.

Action News sports reporter Jamie Apody is covering what training camp looks like in 2020:






