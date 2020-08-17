First full team practice at Eagles Training Camp 2020

EAGLES TRAINING CAMP DURING A PANDEMIC PART 2



Temperature scan inside the tent, bathrooms in the parking lot, new masks for each member of the media. Here we go....#Covid19#eagles#TrainingCamp @6abc pic.twitter.com/EpFLg2pgob — Jamie Apody (@JamieApody) August 17, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The pads are on at Eagles Training Camp.The Birds kicked off their first full team practice Monday morning, as the team begins to turn up the heat on the field in South Philadelphia.Action News sports reporter Jamie Apody is covering what training camp looks like in 2020: