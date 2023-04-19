Kinfolk Bride brings bio-friendly bridalwear to Bok Building

Kinfolk Bride is looking to bring more inclusivity and representation into Philadelphia's bridal scene.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Kinfolk Bride is the brainchild of retail veteran Mayana Carter.

The owner of this new bridal salon inside the Bok Building wanted to bring more inclusivity onto the Philly bridal scene.

After having worked within the industry over the past several years and seeing a lack of representation across styles, sizes, advertising and more, she has set out to change the status quo.

Carter also embraces sustainability practices, and only sells designers who do as well.

The Bok Building showroom is large enough to accomodate a bride and her entire bridal party if so desired, and Carter emphasizes - and takes pride in providing - a highly personalized experience for all of her brides-to-be.

Kinfolk Bride | Instagram

Bok Building

821 Dudley Street, Studio 513, Philadelphia, PA 19148