3.6 earthquake reported in Illinois, US Geological Survey says

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ill. -- A 3.6 earthquake struck part of Illinois Wednesday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The earthquake struck at about 4:41 a.m. and was centered south of the village of Standard in Putnam County near the border with LaSalle County, the USGS said.

The USGS said the earthquake had an estimated depth of 3.6 kilometers.

Kathy Casstevens lives in Utica and said the shaking woke her up.

"Well, I woke up to an earthquake, which you don't really think of it as such because you don't know what you're feeling when you're feeling it," she said. "But it lasted about six seconds. It started out with a light tremor than a heavier one and then light tremors.

The LaSalle County Sheriff's Office said they have received calls from people who felt the shaking, but there are no reports of damage there.

Further details were not immediately available.